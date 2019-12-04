No. 14 Auburn puts streak on line vs Furman

Furman (7-2) vs. No. 14 Auburn (7-0)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Auburn looks for its eighth straight victory of the season as it battles Furman. Furman came up short in a 65-55 game at South Florida on Monday. Auburn has moved up to No. 14 in the latest AP rankings following wins over New Mexico and Richmond last week.

Article continues below ...

SENIOR STUDS: Furman’s Clay Mounce, Noah Gurley and Jordan Lyons have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Paladins points over the last five games.MIGHTY MOUNCE: Mounce has connected on 44.9 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 22 over his last three games. He’s also made 58.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Furman is a perfect 7-0 when at least three of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 0-2 when fewer than three Paladins players score in double-figures.

STREAK SCORING: Auburn has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 96.7 points while giving up 68.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn is ranked eighth among all Division I teams with an average of 85.6 points per game.