No. 10 Nova goes up against Ohio

Ohio (3-0) vs. No. 10 Villanova (1-1)

Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Villanova hosts Ohio in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past Wednesday. Ohio beat Iona by nine, while Villanova is coming off of a 76-51 loss to Ohio State.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Villanova’s Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has averaged 16 points and 9.5 rebounds while Cole Swider has put up 14.5 points and five rebounds. For the Bobcats, Jason Preston has averaged 18 points, nine rebounds and 9.7 assists while Ben Vander Plas has put up 14 points and five rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Preston has made or assisted on 60 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Ohio and Villanova are ranked at the top of college basketball when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Bobcats are ranked seventh in Division I with 11.3 3-pointers made per game this season while the Wildcats are ranked eighth with 11 per game.