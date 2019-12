NM looks to sweep NMSU

New Mexico State (6-5) vs. New Mexico (9-2)

Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico goes for the season sweep over New Mexico State after winning the previous matchup in Las Cruces. The teams last faced each other on Nov. 21, when the Lobos shot 53.8 percent from the field while limiting New Mexico State to just 43.8 percent en route to a 78-77 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: New Mexico’s JaQuan Lyle has averaged 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Carlton Bragg Jr. has put up 12.6 points and 10 rebounds. For the Aggies, Trevelin Queen has averaged 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds while Jabari Rice has put up 13 points and 4.7 rebounds.TERRIFIC TREVELIN: Queen has connected on 34.8 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: New Mexico is a perfect 8-0 when the team makes at least 73.1 percent of its free throws. The Lobos are 1-2 when they shoot below 73.1 percent from the line.

STREAK STATS: New Mexico has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 87.3 points while giving up 73.3.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Lobos have averaged 24.9 free throws per game.