NM goes up against Green Bay

Green Bay (1-1) vs. New Mexico (2-0)

Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay and New Mexico both look to put winning streaks together . Green Bay won easily 115-64 over Wisconsin-Stout in its last outing. New Mexico is coming off a 97-70 win over Cal State Northridge in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Kameron Hankerson and Amari Davis have led the Phoenix. Hankerson is averaging 12.5 points while Davis is putting up 12.5 points per game. The Lobos have been led by Carlton Bragg and Corey Manigault. Bragg has averaged 15 points and five rebounds while Manigault has put up 15 points per game.HOT HANKERSON: Green Bay’s Hankerson has attempted six 3-pointers this season, hitting 50 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico is ranked second among MWC teams with an average of 94.5 points per game.