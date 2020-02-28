Nevada looks for home win vs No. 5 San Diego St.

No. 5 San Diego State (27-1, 16-1) vs. Nevada (19-10, 12-5)

Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada looks for its fourth straight win over No. 5 San Diego State at Lawlor Events Center. The last victory for the Aztecs at Nevada was a 57-54 win on Jan. 26, 2016.

STEPPING UP: Nevada’s Jalen Harris has averaged 21.7 points and 6.4 rebounds while Jazz Johnson has put up 16 points. For the Aztecs, Malachi Flynn has averaged 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists while Matt Mitchell has put up 12.5 points and 4.9 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Flynn has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all San Diego State field goals over the last three games. Flynn has accounted for 20 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Nevada is 0-5 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 19-5 when it scores at least 67.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Nevada is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Wolf Pack are 10-10 when opponents score more than 67 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy San Diego State defense has held opponents to just 58.6 points per game, the third-lowest in Division I. Nevada has given up an average of 71.9 points through 29 games (ranked 222nd, nationally).