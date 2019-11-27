Nebraska, USF meet in Cayman Islands Classic

South Florida (3-3) vs. Nebraska (3-3)

Cayman Islands Classic , John Gray Gymnasium, George Town, Cayman Islands; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida and Nebraska are set to square off in the Cayman Islands Classic. Nebraska lost 85-66 to George Mason in its most recent game, while South Florida came up short in a 65-45 game against New Mexico State in its last outing.

Article continues below ...

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The play-making Cam Mack is putting up 13.8 points, five rebounds and 5.8 assists to lead the way for the Cornhuskers. Jervay Green has paired with Mack and is accounting for 11.5 points and five rebounds per game. The Bulls have been led by David Collins, who is averaging 14.2 points and 2.8 steals.DOMINANT DAVID: Collins has connected on 17.6 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also converted 60.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cornhuskers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bulls. Nebraska has an assist on 42 of 85 field goals (49.4 percent) over its past three contests while South Florida has assists on 30 of 64 field goals (46.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic Nebraska offense has averaged 76.5 possessions per game this season, ranking the Cornhuskers 28th nationally. South Florida has not been as uptempo as the Cornhuskers and is averaging only 66.6 possessions per game (ranked 295th).