NCAA grants Florida State’s Cofer extra year of eligibility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Phil Cofer and Florida State received the news Friday they had been waiting for since the season ended two months ago.

The NCAA informed the school that the senior forward has been granted another year of eligibility.

”Everyone was confident that it was going to happen, but we didn’t know when. Coach (Leonard) Hamilton kept telling me to stay in the gym,” Cofer said.

The 6-foot-8 Cofer was a key player in the Seminoles‘ run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament this past season. He started all 35 games, led the team in scoring – averaging 12.8 points – and was second in rebounding (5.1).

Cofer missed most of the 2015-16 season due to a foot injury. He played in 11 games, which was one over the NCAA’s limit of 30 percent of games played which would trigger a medical redshirt.

Cofer started 24 games as a freshman and was second on the team in rebounding (4.5 per game) while averaging 6.9 points. Injuries would diminish his production the next two seasons as he started only five games while averaging 3.2 points and 2.0 rebounds.

”Even when he was playing (as a sophomore and junior) he was not 100 percent,” Hamilton said. ”For him to have an opportunity to continue his development and growth is good.”

Cofer said he has been using the time since the past season ended watching more film while continuing to work on his shooting.

The decision means the Seminoles (23-12 last season) return four starters for the upcoming season and seven players that averaged 10 minutes or more of playing time.

”This allows us to continue the growth of our program,” Hamilton said. ”I’m excited. Not only are we getting back a great player but his leadership qualities will be what we need for this team and where we are now.”

