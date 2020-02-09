NC Central, Morgan State put streaks on line

NC Central (11-12, 7-2) vs. Morgan State (13-12, 7-3)

Hill Field House, Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC Central meets Morgan State as both teams have won their last four conference games. NC Central’s last MEAC loss came against the Florida A&M Rattlers 66-57 on Jan. 20. Morgan State is coming off a 61-53 win at home against Maryland Eastern Shore in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Morgan State’s Troy Baxter has averaged 11.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while Sherwyn Devonish has put up 10.2 points. For the Eagles, Jibri Blount has averaged 19.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals while Jordan Perkins has put up 6.9 points and 4.7 assists.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Eagles have scored 69 points per game and allowed 58.8 points per game across nine conference games. Those are both substantial improvements over the 59.3 points scored and 74.7 points given up per game to non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JIBRI: Blount has connected on 35.8 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also made 73.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: NC Central is 0-9 when it allows at least 66 points and 11-3 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: NC Central is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Eagles are 5-12 when scoring any fewer than 72.

DID YOU KNOW: The NC Central defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Eagles sixth among Division I teams. The Morgan State offense has turned the ball over on 22.7 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bears 337th, nationally).