Navy looks to sweep BU

Boston University (15-11, 9-4) vs. Navy (13-11, 7-6)

Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University seeks revenge on Navy after dropping the first matchup in Boston. The teams last played each other on Jan. 22, when the Midshipmen shot 47.7 percent from the field while holding Boston University to just 38.6 percent en route to the two-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Navy’s Cam Davis has averaged 16.8 points while Greg Summers has put up 9.4 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Terriers, Max Mahoney has averaged 15.5 points and 7.6 rebounds while Walter Whyte has put up 12.4 points and seven rebounds.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 35 percent of the 157 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 38 over his last five games. He’s also converted 76.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Boston University is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 15-3 when scoring at least 67.

BEHIND THE ARC: Navy’s John Carter Jr. has attempted 170 3-pointers and connected on 30 percent of them, and is 10 for 30 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Navy has attempted the second-most free throws among all Patriot League teams. The Midshipmen have averaged 17.9 foul shots per game this season.