N. Dakota takes on Nebraska

North Dakota (5-7) vs. Nebraska (5-6)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota and Nebraska both look to put winning streaks together . North Dakota won easily 109-50 over Northland on Tuesday. Nebraska is coming off a 70-56 win over Purdue on Sunday.

SENIOR STUDS: North Dakota’s Marlon Stewart, Kienan Walter and Billy Brown have collectively scored 39 percent of the team’s points this season, including 44 percent of all Fighting Hawks scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Cam Mack has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Nebraska field goals over the last three games. Mack has 13 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: North Dakota is 0-6 when it allows at least 74 points and 5-1 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

STREAK STATS: Nebraska has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 84.3 points while giving up 71.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nebraska offense has recorded a turnover on only 16 percent of its possessions, which is the 16th-lowest rate in the country. The North Dakota defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 341st among Division I teams).