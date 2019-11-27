N. Colorado, Gardner-Webb meet in Riviera Maya

Gardner-Webb (1-5) vs. Northern Colorado (3-3)

Cancun Challenge – Mayan Division , Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Riviera Maya, Mexico; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb and Northern Colorado will meet in a postseason game at Mexico’s Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Northern Colorado earned a 78-55 win over Boston University in its most recent game, while Gardner-Webb won 81-64 against UT Martin in its last outing.

Article continues below ...

LEADING THE CHARGE: Jose Perez and Jaheam Cornwall have led the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Perez has averaged 11.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists while Cornwall has put up 13.8 points per game. The Bears have been led by Jonah Radebaugh and Bodie Hume. Radebaugh has averaged 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Hume has put up 17.2 points per game.JUMPING FOR JOSE: Perez has connected on 28 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Runnin’ Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bears. Northern Colorado has an assist on 30 of 77 field goals (39 percent) over its past three matchups while Gardner-Webb has assists on 46 of 66 field goals (69.7 percent) during its past three games.

LESS INTENSITY: Gardner-Webb’s defense has forced 12.2 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging nine turnovers over its last three games.