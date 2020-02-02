MVSU looks to end streak vs Grambling St.

Grambling State (10-11, 4-4) vs. Mississippi Valley State (2-19, 1-7)

Harrison Complex, Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling State looks to extend Mississippi Valley State’s conference losing streak to six games. Mississippi Valley State’s last SWAC win came against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs 72-66 on Jan. 13. Grambling State won 49-47 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Mississippi Valley State’s Michael Green, Caleb Hunter and Torico Simmons have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 69 percent of all Delta Devils points over the last five games.

SWAC IMPROVEMENT: The Delta Devils have scored 72.6 points per game and allowed 84.1 points per game against SWAC opponents. Those are both moves in the right direction from the 67.2 points scored and 97.6 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.SOLID SMITH JR.: Ivy Smith Jr. has connected on 26.7 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Tigers are 0-8 when they allow at least 71 points and 10-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 71. The Delta Devils are 0-19 when allowing 73 or more points and 2-0 on the season, otherwise.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Grambling State is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Tigers are 3-11 when opponents score more than 63.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State is ranked first in all of Division I with an average of 79 possessions per game. The fast-paced Delta Devils have raised that total to 82.3 possessions per game over their last three games.