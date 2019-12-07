Muhammed, La. Tech visit SHSU

Louisiana Tech (6-2) vs. Sam Houston State (4-4)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Mubarak Muhammed and Louisiana Tech will face Kai Mitchell and Sam Houston State. Muhammed is averaging 9.8 points over the last five games. Mitchell is averaging 14.2 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Louisiana Tech has benefited heavily from its seniors. Muhammed, DaQuan Bracey, Kalob Ledoux, Derric Jean and Amorie Archibald have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.MIGHTY MITCHELL: In eight games this season, Sam Houston State’s Mitchell has shot 56.5 percent.

BEHIND THE ARC: Louisiana Tech’s Ledoux has attempted 50 3-pointers and connected on 30 percent of them, and is 6 for 16 over the last three games.

STREAK STATS: Sam Houston State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 89.7 points while giving up 55.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Louisiana Tech defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.4 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Bulldogs 23rd among Division I teams. The Sam Houston State offense has turned the ball over on 20.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bearkats 255th, nationally).