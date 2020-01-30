Mt. St. Mary’s, FDU meet in conference play

Mount St. Mary’s (9-12, 5-3) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (4-15, 2-6)

Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s pays visit to Fairleigh Dickinson in a NEC matchup. Mount St. Mary’s fell short in a 58-53 game at Sacred Heart on Thursday. Fairleigh Dickinson lost 77-60 to Sacred Heart on Saturday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Kaleb Bishop is putting up 14.1 points and 8.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Knights. Complementing Bishop is Jahlil Jenkins, who is putting up 13.9 points per game. The Mountaineers have been led by Damian Chong Qui, who is averaging 12.1 points.

STEPPING IT UP: The Knights have scored 73 points per game against NEC opponents so far, an improvement from the 63.8 per game they put up against non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Chong Qui has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Mount St. Mary’s field goals over the last three games. Chong Qui has accounted for 15 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-14 this year when it scores 75 points or fewer and 4-1 when it scores at least 76.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mountaineers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Knights. Fairleigh Dickinson has 34 assists on 80 field goals (42.5 percent) across its past three contests while Mount St. Mary’s has assists on 29 of 62 field goals (46.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mount St. Mary’s has committed a turnover on just 18.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all NEC teams. The Mountaineers have turned the ball over only 11.9 times per game this season and just 7.8 times per game over their last five games.