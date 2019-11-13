Minnesota signs Mashburn Jr., son of former NBA standout

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. has signed his national letter of intent with Minnesota.

The 6-foot-2 guard from Miami, a consensus four-star and top-100 recruit, is the son of Jamal Mashburn. The 11-year NBA standout played at Kentucky from 1990-93 for coach Rick Pitino, whose son, Richard Pitino, is the coach at Minnesota. Mashburn Jr. is in his second season at Brewster Academy, a prep school in New Hampshire.

Martice Mitchell, a 6-foot-10 center from Chicago, also signed with the Gophers on Wednesday. He’s a consensus top-five prospect in Illinois, from Bloom High School. With these two additions in the commencement of the early signing period, the Gophers have one scholarship remaining for the 2020-21 season.