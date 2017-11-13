Minnesota coach Pitino faces a familiar foe (Nov 13, 2017)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Richard Pitino was just a little boy when his famous father was leading the Providence Friars on their dream run to the Final Four in 1987.

Monday night, the younger Pitino brings his No. 15 Minnesota Gophers to the Dunkin Donuts Center for a Gavitt Tipoff Big Ten-Big East matchup against Providence.

“I don’t remember a whole lot about that season. I was just too young,” Richard Pitino told the Providence Journal when asked about Rick Pitino’s big run. “But Rhode Island always has been a place that was important to me, because I’ve always known how important it was for my family.”

Article continues below ...

The Friars didn’t make it all the way to the title game that season, but what they did was magic and something that will never be forgotten in their town, where PC stands as the only big-time attraction.

“It’s always been a place that puts a smile on my face,” Richard Pitino said.

His Gophers debuted with a 92-77 victory over South Carolina Upstate as Jordan Murphy scored a career-high 35 points, 22 in the second half, and grabbed 15 rebounds.

This test will be tougher.

The Friars are also receiving votes in the top 25 poll, actually sitting in 30th spot in the rankings. Ed Cooley’s team opened with an 84-55 victory over Houston Baptist, in the first game played on campus since 1972 — a scheduling conflict forcing the move.

Kyron Cartwright posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists and Maliek White scored 13 off the bench in the Friars’ opening win.

Asked about his role as super-sub, White said, “That definitely fits me. I love to come in and give the team energy with my defensive effort. I like to be an energy guy and play fast. That’s the way I played in high school.”

Both teams sport touted freshman guards and they both debuted in victories on Friday night.

Minnesota’s Isaiah Washington played 23 minutes and was just 1 of 9 from the floor, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range, while scoring four points and adding five assists and three rebounds.

“Wasn’t great, but again I think it’s that he hasn’t seen a zone like that before,” said Richard Pitino. “We don’t play a matchup zone, so he hasn’t really gone against one. He didn’t go against one in any of the exhibition games, so more than anything, I think it’s just understanding where to attack, but he’ll be fine.”

Providence’s Makai Ashton-Langford, an area product who de-committed from Connecticut to PC, played 21 minutes, with eight points, three rebounds and three assists.

Jalen Lindsay, who missed the Providence opener with a knee injury, is expected to play, but Emmitt Holt is out long-term after stomach surgery.