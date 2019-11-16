Merrimack squares up against UMass Lowell

Merrimack (1-2) vs. UMass Lowell (2-3)

Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack and UMass Lowell look to bounce back from losses. Merrimack fell 55-46 to Dartmouth in its last outing. UMass Lowell lost 80-78 loss at home against Jacksonville in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: UMass Lowell’s Christian Lutete has averaged 24 points and 8.6 rebounds while Obadiah Noel has put up 15.8 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Warriors, Juvaris Hayes has averaged 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists while Jordan Minor has put up 9.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Hayes has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Merrimack field goals over the last three games. Hayes has accounted for 12 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell has committed a turnover on just 17.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all America East teams. The River Hawks have turned the ball over only 12.2 times per game this season.