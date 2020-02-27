McNeese St. tops SE Louisiana 104-82

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Dru Kuxhausen, Sha’markus Kennedy and Roydell Brown scored 21 points apiece as McNeese State rolled past Southeastern Louisiana 104-82 on Wednesday night. Kennedy also had 13 rebounds, while Brown posted seven rebounds.

A.J. Lawson had 16 points and 11 assists for McNeese State (13-15, 8-9 Southland Conference), which broke its six-game losing streak.

McNeese State is undefeated (6-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Southeastern Louisiana scored 54 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Brandon Gonzalez scored a career-high 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Lions (6-22, 3-14), who have now lost eight games in a row. Pape Diop added 20 points and nine rebounds. Ty Brewer had 13 points.

The Cowboys improve to 2-0 against the Lions for the season. McNeese State defeated Southeastern Louisiana 77-61 on Jan. 22. McNeese State faces Houston Baptist on the road on Saturday. Southeastern Louisiana faces Northwestern State at home on Saturday.