McKnight, Coppin State visit UMBC

Coppin State (4-7) vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (5-6)

UMBC Event Center, Baltimore; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Kamar McKnight and Coppin State will face K.J. Jackson and Maryland-Baltimore County. McKnight has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.2 over his last five games. Jackson is averaging 16 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Coppin State has relied heavily on its seniors. McKnight, Dejuan Clayton, Andrew Robinson and Aaron Robinson have combined to account for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Eagles points over the team’s last five games.MIGHTY MCKNIGHT: McKnight has connected on 26.4 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 62: Maryland-Baltimore County is 0-6 this year when it allows 62 points or more and 5-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 62.

WINNING WHEN: Maryland-Baltimore County is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Retrievers are 0-6 when opponents score more than 61 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland-Baltimore County gets to the line more often than any other America East team. The Retrievers have averaged 20.5 foul shots per game this season and 23.3 per game over their last three games.