McGustry leads Miami past Alabama A&M 88-74

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kameron McGusty scored 21 points to lead Miami to an 88-74 victory over Alabama A&M Saturday.

The Hurricanes (6-3) played their first home since Nov. 16 and withstood a challenge from the Bulldogs, who lost their first five games by an average of 29 points.

McGusty scored seven points in a 10-0 run late in the second half that secured the win. The guard’s 3-pointer with 1:54 remaining capped the surge for an 85-70 lead.

Cameron Alford’s layup with 3:50 remaining got the Bulldogs (2-6) to within 75-70.

Dejan Vasiljevic scored 17 points, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers, and Chris Lykes finished with 13 points for Miami.

Jalen Johnson scored 14 points for the Bulldogs.

Miami coach Jim Larranaga missed the game because of back spasms he began experiencing shortly after the team’s shootaround Saturday morning. Assistant Chris Caputo coached the Hurricanes against the Bulldogs.

Rodney Miller’s two free throws with 28 seconds remaining gave the Hurricanes their second double-digit lead of the first half at 44-33. Jalen Jones’ dunk with five seconds left got Alabama A&M within 44-35 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE:

Alabama A&M: The Bulldogs’ nonconference schedule features three games against Atlantic Coast Conference teams. In addition to Saturday’s game against Miami, the Bulldogs lost to Clemson 87-51 on Nov. 21 and will visit Notre Dame on Dec. 29.

Miami: Reserve forward Keith Stone, a transfer from Florida, scored four points in his second game after missing the first five weeks of the season while recovering from knee surgery. Stone’s addition figures prominently now that the Hurricanes only have nine scholarship players after reserve forward Deng Gak was lost for the season with a knee injury.

UP NEXT

Alabama A&M: The Bulldogs continue their road-heavy start of the season Tuesday at South Alabama. Seven of Alabama A&M’s first nine games are on the road.

Miami: The Hurricanes return to the road Tuesday, when they will face Temple in the Hall of Fame Invitational Tuesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.