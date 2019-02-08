McClain, Windler power Belmont past Eastern Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Kevin McClain had 27 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, Dylan Windler also had a double-double, and Belmont defeated Eastern Kentucky 83-65 on Thursday night.

Windler, who averages a double-double (19.3 ppg, 10.1 rpg), had 20 points and 14 rebounds to go with five assists. Belmont (18-4, 9-2 Ohio Valley) won its sixth in a row overall and seventh straight in the series.

Nick Mayo, 11th nationally in scoring at 23.4 ppg, had 22 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks for the Colonels (10-14, 3-8). He had six turnovers. Jomaru Brown added 14 points and Dujuanta Weaver scored 13 for EKU.

McClain scored 19 points in the first half, making 8 of 10 from the field and all three of his 3-pointers. For the game, he was 11 of 17 from the field and 5 of 8 on 3-pointers. The Bruins shot 56 percent in the first half and led 45-31 at halftime.