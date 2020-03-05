Marshall seeks revenge on UTSA

Marshall (15-15, 9-8) vs. UTSA (13-17, 7-10)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA goes for the season sweep over Marshall after winning the previous matchup in San Antonio. The teams last played each other on Feb. 13, when Marshall made only 11 foul shots on 19 attempts while the Roadrunners hit 21 of 26 en route to a 72-63 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: UTSA’s Jhivvan Jackson has averaged 26.9 points and 5.6 rebounds while Keaton Wallace has put up 18.6 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Thundering Herd, Taevion Kinsey has averaged 16.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Jarrod West has put up 14.3 points, four assists and 2.2 steals.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jackson has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all UTSA field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and four assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Roadrunners are 0-5 when they score 64 points or fewer and 13-12 when they exceed 64 points. The Thundering Herd are 0-6 when they fail to score more than 66 points and 15-9 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Thundering Herd have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Roadrunners. UTSA has 32 assists on 67 field goals (47.8 percent) across its past three outings while Marshall has assists on 52 of 84 field goals (61.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Marshall is ranked first in Division I with an average of 75.1 possessions per game. The fast-paced Thundering Herd have pushed that total to 77.1 possessions per game over their last five games.