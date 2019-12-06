Marist hopes to end skid vs Navy

Marist (1-4) vs. Navy (4-4)

Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist looks to end its four-game losing streak as it goes up against Navy. Marist is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Navy lost 60-45 on the road against Bryant on Monday.

LEADING THE WAY: Navy’s John Carter Jr. has averaged 15 points and 5.9 rebounds while Cam Davis has put up 14.9 points. For the Red Foxes, Michael Cubbage has averaged 11 points and 5.2 rebounds while Matt Turner has put up 10.6 points.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Cubbage has connected on 11.8 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also made 45.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Midshipmen have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Red Foxes. Navy has an assist on 36 of 70 field goals (51.4 percent) across its past three outings while Marist has assists on 33 of 68 field goals (48.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Navy defense has allowed only 59.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Midshipmen 27th among Division I teams. The Marist offense has averaged 57.8 points through five games (ranked 247th, nationally).