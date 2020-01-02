Manhattan, Canisius seek first conference win

Manhattan (4-5, 0-0) vs. Canisius (5-7, 0-1)

Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan takes on Canisius as both teams look for its first MAAC win of the season. Manhattan fell short in a 63-51 game at Hofstra on Dec. 12. Canisius lost 87-79 to Pittsburgh on Monday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Canisius’ Malik Johnson has averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists while Majesty Brandon has put up 13.3 points and four rebounds. For the Jaspers, Tykei Greene has averaged 11 points and 6.4 rebounds while Pauly Paulicap has put up 8.6 points and six rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Johnson has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Canisius field goals over the last three games. Johnson has accounted for 11 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Canisius has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 74.7 points while giving up 70.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Griffins have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Jaspers. Canisius has an assist on 48 of 79 field goals (60.8 percent) across its past three games while Manhattan has assists on 30 of 60 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Manhattan as a team has made 7.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MAAC teams.