Louisiana Tech beats Stephen F. Austin in overtime 96-93

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Oliver Powell made the tiebreaking free throw and Anthony Duruji’s dunk with four seconds remaining punctuated Louisiana Tech’s 96-93 overtime victory over Stephen F. Austin on Friday night.

After a Lumberjacks turnover, Powell made 1 of 2 free throws with 25 seconds left then Shannon Bogues, who tied a SFA record with nine 3-pointers, missed from the arc before Duruji’s powerful dunk. Oddyst Walker missed a hurried 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

DaQuan Bracey scored 20 points with six assists for the Bulldogs (7-3), who shot 51 percent and made 12 of 29 3-pointers in winning their third straight. Amorie Archibald added 18 points, Duruji 17, Derric Jean 16 and JaColby Pemberton 15.

Bogues was 9 of 15 from distance with seven assists and 33 points with Davonte Fitzgerald adding five 3-pointers and a career-high 32 points. Kevon Harris scored 14 points. Fitzgerald’s put-back as time ran out sent the game into overtime tied at 83-all.

SFA (6-3), which led 40-31 at halftime, shot 55 percent and made 13 of 33 from the arc but had 21 turnovers and shot 15 fewer free throws than the Bulldogs.