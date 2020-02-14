Louisana-Monroe breaks 10-game skid, holds off Troy 74-71

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Michael Ertel scored 23 points as Louisiana-Monroe snapped its 10-game losing streak, holding on to beat Troy 74-71 on Thursday night.

Erie Olonade had 14 points for Louisiana-Monroe (7-17, 3-12 Sun Belt Conference), which notched its first road win of the season. Chris Efretuei added 13 points and eight rebounds. Tyree White had 10 points.

Troy scored a season-low 19 first-half points, but came roaring back from a 34-19 halftime deficit with a 52-point second half. The Trojans (9-17, 5-10) were scrapping to stay in range of eighth place in the Sun Belt and a spot in the conference tournament.

Troy cut a 12-point gap, with under four minutes to play, down to 73-71 with four seconds left before Olonade sank a free throw for the Warhawks.

KJ Simon, Tahj Small and Nick Stampley each scored 12 points for the Trojans with Small adding nine rebounds and Stampley 10.

The Warhawks improve to 2-0 against the Trojans this season. Louisiana-Monroe defeated Troy 79-63 on Jan. 2.

Louisiana-Monroe plays South Alabama on the road on Saturday. Troy faces Louisiana-Lafayette at home on Saturday.