Little Rock faces Ga. Southern in Sun Belt finals

No. 5 seed Georgia Southern (20-13, 14-8) vs. No. 1 seed Arkansas-Little Rock (21-10, 15-5)

Sun Belt Conference Tourney Championship, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern and Arkansas-Little Rock are set to do battle in the Championship of the Sun Belt tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 6, when the Trojans shot 56 percent from the field while limiting Georgia Southern to just 44.3 percent en route to a six-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The versatile Markquis Nowell is averaging 17.2 points, 4.7 assists and 2.1 steals to lead the way for the Trojans. Ruot Monyyong is also a primary contributor, producing 11.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. The Eagles have been led by Ike Smith, who is averaging 14.1 points and 5.5 rebounds.SOLID SMITH: Smith has connected on 33.3 percent of the 159 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also made 66.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas-Little Rock is 0-7 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 21-3 when it scores at least 67.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Arkansas-Little Rock is a perfect 16-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Trojans are 5-10 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Little Rock has attempted the eighth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Trojans have averaged 24 free throws per game and 30.4 per game over their last five games.