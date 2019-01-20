Liberty remains unbeaten in Atlantic Sun with 70-64 win

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Scottie James scored 18 points and Caleb Homesley 14 and Liberty remained undefeated in the Atlantic Sun Conference with a 70-64 victory on Saturday night for the Flames‘ sixth consecutive win.

James and Homesley scored 10 points each in the second half after Liberty (16-4, 5-0) trailed 35-32 at halftime.

There were 20 ties and 15 lead changes with Liberty going up for good with an 8-0 run covering nearly four minutes to lead 67-59 with 28 seconds remaining.

Myo Baxter-Bell added 10 points for Liberty, which is off to its first 5-0 conference start since winning its first five Big South games in the 2010-11 season.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa scored 19 points and Noah Horchler 16 for the Ospreys (9-11, 3-2).

The game matched the conference’s top two 3-point teams with Liberty averaging 10.3 a game and UNF 9.2. The Ospreys made 8 of 24, but the Flames sank just 3 of 14. However, Liberty made 17 of 25 free throws to 10 of 15 for UNF.