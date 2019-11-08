Liberty plays UMES

Maryland Eastern Shore (0-1) vs. Liberty (0-0)

Vines Center, Lynchburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland Eastern Shore pays visit to Liberty in an early season matchup. Maryland Eastern Shore came up short in an 84-46 game at Penn State on Tuesday. Liberty went 29-7 last year and finished first in the Atlantic Sun.

DID YOU KNOW: Liberty held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.2 points per game last year. The Flames offense scored 74.4 points per contest on their way to a 9-5 record against non-Atlantic Sun competition. Maryland Eastern Shore went 0-13 against non-conference teams last season.