Lehigh (7-18, 4-9) vs. Army (12-12, 7-6)

Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh seeks revenge on Army after dropping the first matchup in Bethlehem. The teams last played each other on Feb. 1, when the Black Knights shot 51.7 percent from the field and went 10 for 19 from 3-point territory en route to the 80-79 victory.

STEPPING UP: Army’s Tommy Funk has averaged 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists while Matt Wilson has put up 16 points and 7.8 rebounds. For the Mountain Hawks, Jordan Cohen has averaged 14.8 points and 4.2 assists while Jeameril Wilson has put up 9.5 points and 4.9 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Funk has had his hand in 50 percent of all Army field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 35 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Army is 0-7 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 12-5 when it scores at least 63.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Black Knights have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mountain Hawks. Army has 42 assists on 78 field goals (53.8 percent) over its past three outings while Lehigh has assists on 34 of 67 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lehigh has scored 67.3 points and allowed 74 points over its last three games. Army has averaged 64.3 points while allowing 66.7 over its last three.