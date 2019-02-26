Larkin lifts Delaware St. over CSU 70-60

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kevin Larkin had 16 points and a career-high 18 rebounds to lift Delaware State to a 70-60 win over Coppin State on Monday night, snapping the Hornets‘ eight-game road losing streak.

John Mitchell had 15 points for Delaware State (5-21, 2-11 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). D’Marco Baucum added 11 points. Johquin Wiley had six assists for the visiting team.

The Eagles’ 29.4 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Delaware State opponent this season.

Lamar Morgan had 26 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (6-23, 6-8).

Dejuan Clayton, the Eagles’ leading scorer entering the contest at 15 points per game, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).

The Hornets evened the season series against the Eagles with the win. Coppin State defeated Delaware State 64-60 on Jan. 7. Delaware State matches up against Morgan State at home on Saturday. Coppin State faces Norfolk State on the road on Saturday.