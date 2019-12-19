La Salle squares off against FDU

Fairleigh Dickinson (2-8) vs. La Salle (7-3)

Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson squares up against La Salle in a non-conference matchup. La Salle beat Wagner by 14 points on Wednesday, while Fairleigh Dickinson fell 80-65 to Princeton on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: La Salle’s Saul Phiri, Isiah Deas and Scott Spencer have combined to score 41 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 46 percent of all Explorers scoring over the last five games.BRILLIANT BISHOP: Kaleb Bishop has connected on 32.3 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 81 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 75 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 75.

STREAK STATS: Fairleigh Dickinson has lost its last seven road games, scoring 62.4 points, while allowing 77.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Fairleigh Dickinson has committed a turnover on just 18.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all NEC teams. The Knights have turned the ball over only 12.3 times per game this season and just 9.4 times per game over their last five games.