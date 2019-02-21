Kennedy lifts McNeese St. past Cent. Arkansas 83-75 in OT

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Shamarkus Kennedy had 26 points as McNeese defeated Central Arkansas 83-75 in overtime on Wednesday night.

James Harvey had 15 points for McNeese (8-18, 4-9 Southland Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Jarren Greenwood added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Will Robinson had 11 rebounds for the hosts.

DeAndre Jones had 17 points and seven assists for the Bears (10-16, 5-8), who have now lost six games in a row. Hayden Koval added 17 points and three blocks. Eddy Kayouloud had 14 points and 14 rebounds.

McNeese plays New Orleans at home on Saturday. Central Arkansas plays Nicholls on the road on Saturday.