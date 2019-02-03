Kamga’s 16 points spark High Point past Hampton, 85-69

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Brandonn Kamga scored 16 points and all five starters scored in double figures as High Point rolled to a 85-69 win over Hampton in a Big South Conference battle on Saturday night.

The Panthers rolled to a 50-34 lead at intermission and cruised from there.

The game was the third meeting all-time between the programs and first since the Pirates joined the Big South. High Point earned its first-ever win over Hampton.

Kamga hit 6 of 12 from the field, including 2 of 5 from distance, and grabbed seven boards for High Point (12-10, 5-3). Jahaad Proctor and Curtis Holland III each added 14 points. The Panthers shot 50.8 percent for the game, hitting 32 of 63 from the floor, including 7 of 19 from distance.

Jermaine Marrow poured in 33 points to lead Hampton, hitting 12 of 24 from the field, including 4 of 13 from beyond the 3-point arc.