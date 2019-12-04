Jamison Jr. leads Gardner-Webb over Coker 73-59

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Eric Jamison Jr. had a career-high 22 points as Gardner-Webb topped Division II Coker 73-59 on Tuesday night.

Jose Perez added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-5). Nate Johnson had 11 points and Kareem Reid added three blocks.

Chandler Lindsey had 17 points for the Cobras. Roy Ellis added 10 points. Williams Onyeodi had seven rebounds.

Article continues below ...

Gardner-Webb matches up against Wofford on the road on Saturday.