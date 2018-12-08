Jackson, Minnie lead Eastern Michigan in 105-53 win

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Paul Jackson scored 16 points and had four assists to lead four Eagles in double-digit scoring and Eastern Michigan never trailed in beating Division II Central State (Ohio) 105-53 on Saturday to snap a four-game skid.

Elijah Minnie also scored 16 points, Ty Groce added 14 with nine rebounds and two steals and Boubacar Toure had 11 points for Eastern Michigan (5-5), who held the Marauders to 30 percent shooting and outrebounded them 47-28.

James Thompson IV’s layup sparked an 11-3 run and Eastern Michigan led 48-21 at halftime after holding the Marauders to 24 percent shooting. Paul Jackson and Minnie scored nine points apiece and the Eagles shot 58 percent in the half.

Groce’s 3 sparked a 14-2 run for a 71-32 lead early in the second half and the Eagles were never threatened.

Michael Reeves scored 15 points and Quinton Glaspie had 13 for Central State, which has lost six straight.