IUPUI pays visit to Fresno State

IUPUI (4-8) vs. Fresno State (3-7)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI and Fresno State both look to put winning streaks together . Both programs earned victories on Saturday. Fresno State earned a 62-37 win on the road over Cal Poly, while IUPUI won 74-65 at home against Purdue Fort Wayne.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Fresno State’s Nate Grimes has averaged 13.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and two blocks while Orlando Robinson has put up 9.4 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Jaguars, Marcus Burk has averaged 20 points while Jaylen Minnett has put up 13.5 points and 4.2 rebounds.MIGHTY MARCUS: Burk has connected on 44.1 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: IUPUI is 0-7 when it allows at least 70 points and 4-1 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

COLD SPELL: IUPUI has lost its last three road games, scoring 55.7 points, while allowing 81 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Fresno State has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MWC teams.