IUPUI looks to end streak vs Green Bay

IUPUI (4-12, 0-3) vs. Green Bay (7-9, 2-1)

Resch Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay looks to extend IUPUI’s conference losing streak to seven games. IUPUI’s last Horizon win came against the Green Bay Phoenix 79-68 on Feb. 24, 2019. Green Bay is coming off an 85-71 win at home against Illinois-Chicago in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Green Bay’s JayQuan McCloud, Kameron Hankerson and Cody Schwartz have combined to account for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 44 percent of all Phoenix points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Phoenix have allowed just 73.3 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 84.3 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jaylen Minnett has accounted for 42 percent of all IUPUI field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Phoenix are 0-5 when they score 71 points or fewer and 7-4 when they exceed 71 points. The Jaguars are 0-11 when allowing 70 or more points and 4-1 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: IUPUI has lost its last five road games, scoring 61 points, while allowing 83.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Green Bay offense has scored 82.3 points per game this season, ranking the Phoenix 12th among Division 1 teams. The IUPUI defense has allowed 76.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 266th).