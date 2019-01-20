Iowa State beats Oklahoma State 72-59

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Marial Shayok scored 20 points and Iowa State beat Oklahoma State 72-59 on Saturday, sweeping the season series with the Cowboys.

Lindell Wigginton had 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting and Cam Lard added 12 points with five rebounds for the Cyclones (14-4, 4-2 Big 12), who forced 15 turnovers and used a late 13-2 run to hold off the Cowboys.

After letting Oklahoma State creep to within five, Shayok followed a jumper with a wide-open corner 3 to give Iowa State a 59-47 lead with 5:30 left. Shayok buried another 3, this one contested, to push the Cyclones’ lead to 13 with 3:49 to go.

Cameron McGriff scored 17 points and Lindy Waters had 14 to lead Oklahoma State (8-10, 2-4), which dropped its second straight game. The Cowboys opened the second half on an 11-2 run after falling behind by 11, but they were never able to wrestle the lead away from Iowa State.

THE BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones are now 4-2 in the Big 12 — and 2-0 against Kansas and Texas Tech, the only league teams ranked in the top 10 in this week’s poll. If Iowa State can continue to play like it did this week, it’ll push for the conference title.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys are going to have a tough go of it the rest of the way with just nine players on their roster. Oklahoma State will have an impressive four-man recruiting class join the team for 2019-20, but the Cowboys could use those guys now. Still, Oklahoma State showed a lot of fight in a gym that has demoralized quite a few road teams in recent years.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Iowa State’s win at No. 8 Texas Tech on Wednesday, combined with this victory, could nudge it back into the Top 25 on Monday.

UP NEXT

Iowa State plays at No. 7 Kansas on Monday. The Jayhawks should have plenty of motivation after losing to West Virginia earlier Saturday.

Oklahoma State hosts Oklahoma on Wednesday.