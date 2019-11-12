Ohio (2-0) vs. Iona (0-1)

Hynes Athletics Center, New Rochelle, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona goes up against Ohio in an early season matchup. Ohio blew out Heidelberg by 38 at home in its last outing. Iona lost 70-64 in overtime on the road to La Salle in its most recent game.

Article continues below ...

LEADING THE CHARGE: .BRILLIANT BEN: Ben Vander Plas has connected on 80 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 42.9 percent of his free throws this season.

A YEAR AGO: Ohio scored 89 and came away with a 24-point win over Iona when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio went 7-4 against non-conference programs last season. In those 11 games, the Bobcats gave up 74.1 points per game while scoring 72.3 per outing. Iona went 2-10 in non-conference play, averaging 75.3 points and giving up 84.3 per game in the process.