Illinois plays host to Miami

Miami (4-3) vs. Illinois (6-1)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois plays Miami in a non-conference matchup. Illinois knocked off Lindenwood by 52 points at home on Tuesday, while Miami fell 80-55 to UConn last week.

.MIGHTY MCGUSTY: Kameron McGusty has connected on 35.3 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also made 88.2 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Illinois has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 93.2 points while giving up 63.2.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Illini have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hurricanes. Illinois has 71 assists on 117 field goals (60.7 percent) across its past three games while Miami has assists on 30 of 73 field goals (41.1 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Miami offense has turned the ball over on 14.5 percent of its possessions, the eighth-best mark in Division I. 21.8 percent of all Illinois possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Fighting Illini are ranked 293rd, nationally).