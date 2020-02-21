Hume, Radebaugh ice N. Colorado’s 68-66 win over S. Utah

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Bodie Hume hit a dagger 3-pointer with six seconds remaining and Jonah Radebaugh added an insurance free throw as Northern Colorado fended off Southern Utah 68-66 Thursday night.

Hume scored 16 points with four 3-pointers and Radebaugh scored 19, grabbed 10 rebounds and made five assists as Northern Colorado (18-8, 11-4 Big Sky Conference) survived a Southern Utah comeback. The Thunderbirds trailed by 14 at the half but fought back into a 64-64 tie with 38 seconds to go.

John Knight III led Southern Utah (14-12, 7-8) with a career-high 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Andre Adams added 13 points.

Knight tied the game at 64 and, after Hume’s trey, brought Southern Utah as close as 67-66 with two seconds left. But Hume threw the inbounds pass nearly full-court to Radebaugh, who was fouled and made the final free throw.

The Bears, who have won three in a row, kept pace with Eastern Washington at second place in the Big Sky, both just a game behind Montana with five games remaining.

Southern Utah’s leading scorer Cameron Oluyitan (13.9 ppg) was held to two points on 1-for-8 shooting, 0-for-3 from distance.

Northern Colorado (18-8, 11-4) faces Idaho State on the road on Saturday. Southern Utah faces Weber State on the road on Saturday.