Howard scores 16 to lead Alcorn St. past Alabama A&M 61-55

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Maurice Howard had 16 points as Alcorn State got past Alabama A&M 61-55 on Monday night.

Alonzo Campbell had 12 points for Alcorn State (10-17, 6-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Troymain Crosby added 11 points. Kobe Wilson had eight rebounds for the hosts.

Andre Kennedy had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-23, 4-10), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Evan Wiley added 16 points. Amari Goulbourne had 11 points.

The Braves evened the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Alabama A&M defeated Alcorn State 71-62 on Jan. 28. Alcorn State matches up against Southern on the road on Saturday. Alabama A&M takes on Prairie View at home on Saturday.