Hodges, ETSU visit Little Rock

East Tennessee State (6-1) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (5-3)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Bo Hodges and East Tennessee State will face Markquis Nowell and Arkansas-Little Rock. The junior Hodges has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16 over his last five games. Nowell, a sophomore, is averaging 20.6 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: East Tennessee State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Hodges, Tray Boyd III, Lucas N’Guessan, Isaiah Tisdale and Patrick Good have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 78 percent of all Buccaneers points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Nowell has directly created 50 percent of all Arkansas-Little Rock field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 34 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Arkansas-Little Rock has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 70.3 points while giving up 55.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Buccaneers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Trojans. Arkansas-Little Rock has an assist on 33 of 61 field goals (54.1 percent) across its previous three outings while East Tennessee State has assists on 49 of 78 field goals (62.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State has attempted more free throws per game than any other SoCon team. The Buccaneers have averaged 23.9 free throws per game and 29 per game over their last three games.