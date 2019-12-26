High Point, Campbell start conference play

High Point (3-9, 0-0) vs. Campbell (8-3, 0-0)

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point and Campbell meet in the first Big South game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, High Point finished with nine wins and eight losses, while Campbell won 13 games and lost five.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: High Point’s John-Michael Wright, Curtis Holland III and Eric Coleman Jr. have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOHN-MICHAEL: Wright has connected on 32.2 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 28 over the last five games. He’s also converted 77.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: High Point is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 3-3 when scoring at least 64.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Campbell is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 11 times or fewer. The Fighting Camels are 3-3 when they record more than 11 turnovers. The High Point defense has forced 13.1 turnovers per game this year and 11.8 per game over its last five.

DID YOU KNOW: The Campbell defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26 percent of all possessions, which is the 16th-highest rate in the country. High Point has turned the ball over on 23.2 percent of its possessions (ranked 331st among Division I teams).