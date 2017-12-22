Hervey shoots UT Arlington past Cal Poly 77-56 (Dec 21, 2017)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Kevin Hervey poured in 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and grabbed 10 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double and UT Arlington overpowered Cal Poly 77-56 on Thursday night.

Kaelon Wilson added 13 points and Erick Neal scored nine with seven assists for the Mavericks (9-4), who turned 19 Cal Poly turnovers into 17 points and outscored the Mustangs 32-12 in the paint.

Jakub Niziol knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 16 to pace Cal Poly. Victor Joseph added 15 points, while Luke Meikle scored 11 with three steals. The Mustangs (4-9) shot just 33 percent from the floor (18 of 55) and long range (9 of 27).

Cal Poly hung tough in the first half and trailed 28-25 at intermission. Meikle hit a 3 to open the second half to pull Cal Poly even and his jumper with 16:17 left knotted the score at 34. But Nathan Hawkins hit a 3-pointer on the next trip down the floor and the Mavericks never trailed again.