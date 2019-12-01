Henderson Jr. lifts Campbell over North Dakota 58-56

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Cedric Henderson Jr. had 16 points as Campbell narrowly defeated North Dakota 58-56 on Sunday at the FGCU Classic.

Messiah Thompson added 10 points for Campbell (6-2).

Marlon Stewart had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (4-5). Filip Rebraca added 14 points.

Henderson gave Campbell the lead for good with two free throws with 1:47 remaining then scored 30 seconds later to put the Camels up 55-51. Stewart twice cut the lead to one with free throws in the final 10 seconds but he was countered by two at the line from Joshua Lusane and one from Thompson.

There were eight lead changes and eight ties with neither team leading by more than seven.