NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Xavier Green scored a career-high 24 points an Old Dominion topped Northeastern 76-69 on Saturday.

Jason Wade had 18 points for Old Dominion (3-1) and Malik Curry added 11 points.

Jordan Roland led the Huskies (2-2) with 29 points.

Old Dominion faces James Madison at home on Wednesday. Northeastern faces Holy Cross on the road on Tuesday.