Green Bay squares off against Concordia University (IL)

Concordia University (IL) vs. Green Bay (3-8)

Resch Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Green Bay Phoenix are set to battle the Cougars of Division III Concordia University (IL). Green Bay lost 72-62 loss at home to Evansville in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Green Bay’s JayQuan McCloud, Kameron Hankerson and Cody Schwartz have collectively accounted for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 40 percent of all Phoenix points over the last five games.MIGHTY MCCLOUD: Through 11 games, Green Bay’s JayQuan McCloud has connected on 32.5 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 87.1 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Green Bay went 8-8 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Phoenix put up 81.9 points per contest in those 16 games.