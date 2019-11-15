Grand Canyon plays host to UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-2) vs. Grand Canyon (0-3)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Grand Canyon look to bounce back from losses. Arkansas-Pine Bluff came up short in a 110-60 game at Gonzaga on Saturday. Grand Canyon lost 86-61 to San Diego State on Wednesday.

LEADING THE WAY: Shaun Doss is averaging 12.5 points to lead the way for the Golden Lions. Markedric Bell is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of eight points per game. The Antelopes have been led by Jovan Blacksher Jr., who is averaging 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.SHAUN CAN SHOOT: Doss has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

RECENT GAMES: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has scored 50.5 points while allowing 90 points over its last five games. Grand Canyon has averaged 68.3 points and given up 83.7 over its last five.